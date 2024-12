Sharjah Ruler appoints Khawla Al Hosani as Deputy Director of SEA

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Deputy Director of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA).The decree stipulates that Khawla Ahmed Al Hosani shall be appointed as Deputy Director of the Sharjah Educa...