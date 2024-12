Saud bin Saqr receives delegation from China's Shenzhen city

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received a delegation from Chinese Shenzhen city today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City. The delegation included members of the Shenzhen Municipality and business leaders from various private companies.Shei...