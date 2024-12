Director-General of WAM, Kuwaiti Information Ministry Undersecretary discuss strengthening media cooperation

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2024 (WAM) – Mohamed Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), today discussed ways to strengthen media cooperation with Adel Al-Mash’an, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for the Media Planning and Knowledge Development Sector, Undersecretary of External Media of the State of Kuwait.