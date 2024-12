IATA: Total industry revenues to break trillion-dollar barrier in 2025; Mideast carriers profitability expected to be strongest at 8.2%

Global air passenger numbers are set to exceed five billion for the first time next year, and industry revenues will surpass a trillion dollars, International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced."Passenger numbers are expected to reach 5.2 billion in 2025, a 6.7 percent rise compared to 2024...