FIFA Intercontinental Cup: Brazil's Botafogo to face Mexico's Pachuca in Doha tomorrow

DOHA, 10th December, 2024 (WAM)-- Brazilian side Botafogo will face Mexican outfit Pachuca in the FIFA Derby of the Americas in Doha tomorrow.The contest marks the fourth encounter between clubs from Liga MX and the Brasileirao in a FIFA tournament, and the third since 2017.Botafogo won their first...