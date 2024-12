Mansour bin Zayed donates 10,000 trees in support of 'Regreening our Mosques' initiative

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has donated 10,000 trees in support of the “Regreening our Mosques” initiative.The initiative, launched by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (GAIAEZ)...