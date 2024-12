UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Transition, Head of State of Burkina Faso

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Transition, Head of State of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Pri...