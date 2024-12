UAE President receives President of Egyptian Senate

CORRECTION: To change the name of His Excellency Dr Hanafy Ali Gebali to Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, President of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt.ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2024 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today Counselor Abdel Wahab Abd...