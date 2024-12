Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 2nd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), has inaugurated the 2nd International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Futures 2024 (ICASF ’24), being held under Sheikh Nahyan's patronage at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Abu Dhabi, until 12th December ...