UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on winning bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2024 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and C...