Louvre Abu Dhabi reveals winner of 4th Richard Mille Art Prize

In the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of UAE Unlimited, an art collector, and a patron of the Centre Pompidou, the British Museum and Sharjah Art Foundation, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Richard Mille have named Nicène Kossentini as the winner of the fourth edition of th...