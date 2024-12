Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of India co-chair Fourth Strategic Dialogue

NEW DELHI, 12th December, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, co-chaired the Fourth India-UAE Strategic Dialogue, held today in New Delhi.Commencing his spee...