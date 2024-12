CBUAE, National Bank of Tajikistan sign MoU to enhance cooperation

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), and Tolibzoda Firdavs Nazrimad, Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and establish a robust framework for cooperation in various areas, incl...