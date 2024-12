Air Arabia adds Tashkent to network from Ras Al Khaimah

Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route from Ras Al Khaimah to Tashkent in Uzbekistan and the addition of one aircraft to its fleet in Ras Al Khaimah.The new direct flights will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport with a weekly flight ...