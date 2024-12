Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed honours winners of Sard Al Thahab Award 2024

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed has honoured the winners of the second edition of the Sard Al Thahab Award 2024. The ceremony, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, took place at ...