K1 Pro Night kicks off at Space 42 Arena with 30 fighters

ABU DHABI,13th December, 2024 (WAM) -- K1 Pro Night will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 14,at Space 42 Arena in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi. The event is organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation in collaboration with the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO Pro)...