Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid graduates from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

DUBAI,13th December, 2024 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Financ...