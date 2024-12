Baniyas leads Day 1 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Round 5 at Mubadala Arena

ABU DHABI,13th December, 2024 (WAM)-- Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club took the lead on the opening day of the fifth and final round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi. Competitions for men and women in the U18, adult, and master categories kicked off with ...