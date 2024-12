Fujairah Racing Team wins Dubai GP - Race 1 of UIM XCAT World Championship

DUBAI, 13th December, 2024 (WAM) – Boat No 96 for HPI Fujairah Racing Team, driven by Italian brothers Rosario and Giuseppe Schiano di Cola, was crowned winner of the Dubai GP - Race 1 of the fifth and final round of the 2024 UIM XCAT World Championship, organised by Dubai International Marine Club ...