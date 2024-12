32nd edition of UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses commences tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI,14th December, 2024 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) is set to host the 32nd edition of the UAE President Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on Sunday, 15th December 2024 in Abu Dhabi.Ali Al Shaiba, Director-General of the ADEC), said that the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian...