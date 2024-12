Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi wins Visionary Leadership Award as IDRA World Congress 2024 concludes

ABU DHABI, 14th December, 2024 (WAM) – The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) has been awarded the prestigious Visionary Leadership for the Most Progressive Disruptive Policy in Water Reuse Award at the IDRA World Congress 2024 Gala Awards Dinner. The award, presented during a ceremony at the E...