Cyclone Chido batters French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte

MAYOTTE, 14th December, 2024 (WAM) – Cyclone Chido inflicted "catastrophic" damage on the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte on Saturday, a senior local official told AFP, battering the archipelago with winds of up to 220 kilometres (137 miles) per hour."We don't know if anyone has been kil...