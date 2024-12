€50.9 bn in personal transfers sent outside EU in 2023

BRUSSELS, 14th December, 2024 (WAM) – Flows of money sent last year by EU residents to non-EU countries, referred to as personal transfers, amounted to €50.9 billion, an increase of 8% compared with €47.0 billion in 2022. Figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, ...