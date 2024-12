Ethiopian Regasa, Kenyan Amanang’ole crowned champions of ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

ABU DHABI, 14th December, 2024 (WAM) – The sixth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon brought together over 33,000 runners of all abilities, making it the largest event in the marathon’s history. Held on Saturday, December 14, the marathon was organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNOC...