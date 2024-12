Al Ain Club dominates second day of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the medal table on the second day of the fifth and final round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi.Competitions for the Under-14 and Under-12 categories took centre stage today, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club securing s...