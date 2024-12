Vice President congratulates Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed on his graduation from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated his grandson, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on his graduation from the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.During a mee...