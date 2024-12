Al Ain, Sharjah crowned champions of inaugural Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The inaugural edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded its thrilling final round at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi, captivating fans and participants with three days of high-intensity competition and extraordinary performances. Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club triumphed in the Gi...