ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project

ADNOC announced today it has signed a third Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the lower-carbon Ruwais liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, with Germany’s EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW), one of the largest operators of energy infrastructure in Germany and across Europe. The 15-year SPA for...