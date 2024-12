Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre in Al Ain

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Al Ain Football Club, has inaugurated a new Emirates NBD branch and operations centre at Al Ain Square, near Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al ...