UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Central Bank Deputy Governors

The UAE participated in the first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, held in Johannesburg from 11th to 12th December 2024. The meeting, alongside the Joint Sherpa and Finance Deputies Meeting, focused on advancing the G20 Finance Track prioritie...