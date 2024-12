Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chairman of Shura Council on National Day

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) congratulated the leadership and people of Bahrain on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day, wishing them continued progress, prosperity, and development.In his congratulatory messages sent to Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, Speaker of the...