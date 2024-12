Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) revealed that Gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 0.5% from AED4,378.0 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED4,401.7 billion at the end of September 2024.In its Monetary government sector by 0.4%, public sector (government-relate...