‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has announced that it will organise the Abu Al Abyad Dhow Sailing Race for the 60ft category next Saturday, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.This marks the second round for this category as part...