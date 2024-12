Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery system at Dubai Silicon Oasis

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today launched the Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery system at Dubai Silicon O...