Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received at Al Dhanna Palace a number of citizens to check on their wellbeing and the services provided to them across the cities of the region.H.H. Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Moham...