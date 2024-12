Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by Emirates NBD

Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC’s, US$500 million Sustainability-Linked Loan Financing Bond (SLLB), the world’s first SLLB issued under the new International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and Loan Market Association (LMA) framework.Rated A2/A+ by Moody’s and Fitch, the fi...