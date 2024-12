CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED23 billion by end of Q3/24

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2024 (WAM) – The gold reserves of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) exceeded AED23 billion by the end of Q3/24. This represents a month-on-month increase of 5.3%, or AED1.164 billion, bringing the total gold reserves to AED23.185 billion compared to AED2...