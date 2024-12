Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admissions for class of 2025

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world’s first graduate-level, research-focused AI university, has opened admissions for the 2025/26 academic year.MBZUAI offers fully funded scholarships for its M.Sc. and Ph.D. programs in computer science (CS), computer vision (CV), ma...