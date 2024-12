'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone in CBUAE's success journey': Governor

ABU DHABI, 18th December, 2024 (WAM) – Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) said that winning the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award is a significant milestone in the CBUAE's success journey.“The accolade serves as a great incentive for further dedicati...