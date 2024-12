Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 million visitors since opening in 2023

Night-swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 have welcomed approximately 1.5 million visitors within 18 months of their opening. Covering a total distance of 800 metres, these beaches reflect the Municipality’s commitment to enhancing the appeal of public beaches by providing ser...