Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

The Muslim Council of Elders, chaired by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned the horrific car-ramming incident that occurred in a market in Magdeburg, Germany, which resulted in multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries.The Council unequivocally in a statement ...