DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that its nanosatellite, DEWA-SAT 1, has transmitted 2,690 megabytes (MB) of data related to DEWA’s work to the ground station since launch in January 2022. DEWA SAT-1, a 3U nanosatellite, enables direct communication via its onboard Internet of Things...