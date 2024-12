Burjeel Medical City launches Balance Lab to enhance ENT services

Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility under Burjeel Holdings, has unveiled a state-of-the-art Balance Lab within the Burjeel ENT Head John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; alongside Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of BMC, and other senior officials.Sunil commented, “The opening of our Balance...