EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced that 364 million single-use plastic bags have been saved since the ban on single-use plastic bags came into effect on 1st June 2022, as part of the emirate’s Single-Use Plastic Policy. This is the equivalent of 2,400 tonnes of plastic, or 547,000...