CBUAE maintains GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4%

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) maintained its real GDP growth projections for 2024 at 4.0 percent, accelerating to 4.5 and 5.5 percent in 2025 and 2026, respectively.According to the Quarterly Economic Review - December 2024 issued today by the CBUAE, growth expectations for the...