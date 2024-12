Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes 12th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) concluded the 12th edition of the ‘Bil Arabi’ initiative, which is one of MBRF’s key knowledge initiatives for promoting the use of the Arabic language in daily life and across digital channels, especially among the youth. The annual campai...