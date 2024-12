Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

Jebel Ali Freezone (Jafza) has cut its landfill waste by 37% in just nine months this year through a new partnership with Imdaad, a Dubai-based company specialising in sustainable facilities management, marking a major step in the UAE's journey towards a circular economy.The significant reduction in landfill ...