Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Drug

Mubadala Investment Company has acquired an 80% stake in Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC) and Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) from GlobalOne Healthcare Holding (GHH), with GHH retaining a 20% stake.This strategic acquisition enhances Mubadala's footprint in the healthcare logistics and pharmaceutical distribut...