DCT Abu Dhabi records 4.8 million hotel visitors received in 2024

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the emirate’s hotels have received 4.8 million guests year-to-date (YTD) as of October 2024, resulting in seeing a 26 percent increase in international guests compared to 2023.DCT Abu Dhabi also welcomed more than 3.9 ...