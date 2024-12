Shurooq to welcome 2025 with 25-minute firework spectacles

Prepare to welcome 2025 with an unforgettable celebration as the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) will host a grand 25-minute fireworks spectacle across three premiere destinations: Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach, and Khorfakkan Beach.Taking place on December 31, 2024, starting...